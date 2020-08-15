I would like to respond to a letter by Paul Fiondella (“Schools need to test students for virus”) that appeared in Saturday’s edition of the Sentinel.
I agree with Mr. Fiondella’s sentiment that school populations can spread coronavirus, and that parents and teachers need to be protected. His idea that school districts do testing is impractical, however, as testing requires laboratory usage. Schools can, and most probably will, screen students for symptoms of COVID-19 before they enter.
I would like to also take the opportunity to commend the ConVal school district, where my children attend, for their back-to-school plan. It is comprehensive, feasible and flexible. No course in the world prepares educators for teaching in a pandemic, but what ConVal has pulled together looks pretty good.
ConVal officials have made sure to give lots of information to the public. They’ve kept families involved in the process, holding community meetings where they’ve addressed parental questions and concerns. The back to school plan is not perfect, but it’s nice to know our local district is trying hard.
Nothing about this fall is ideal, but ideal would have been the entire country coming together to deal with COVID-19 months ago. The occupant of the Oval Office decided not to address the issue, though, and we’re stuck with a body count of more than 160,000 people and school districts struggling to prevent any students or staff from adding to that statistic.
PATRICK ARMSTRONG
10 East Harrisville Road
Dublin
