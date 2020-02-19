How cool is it that here in Keene we have the opportunity to watch and participate in the most important primary in the presidential race? And how amazing is it that so many turned out to talk with candidates beginning with the early days chatting in Brewbakers or doing the “stop and chat” on Main Street?
I was also impressed with the intensity of conversations with my friends and neighbors and hearing all sorts of different viewpoints and opinions. Of my friends and work colleagues I personally know people who voted for each of the major candidates.
Now more than ever though it’s time to focus on matters of our own state. In recent months I have been so impressed with Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky who is running for governor.
Volinsky was the attorney who fought to make the Claremont School decision happen and he has been steadfast in his support for education. He gets that every kid in this state should have a running chance at a good life and that education is the key to success.
It is sad that our current governor, who only knows about high-priced private schools, has done nothing to boost education. Please pay attention to this guy as the campaign for governor heats up. Please consider supporting Andru Volinsky for governor.
LARRY WELKOWITZ
37 Church St.
Keene
