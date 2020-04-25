The headlines in the Keene Sentinel on Friday, April 17, read “ Keene school board doesn’t agree to ensure workers’ pay.” This headline made me sad and angry.
The hourly workers affected by the school board decision include tutors, cafeteria workers, custodial workers and paraprofessionals. I suspect these workers do not get any benefits.
We are in the middle of a pandemic. These employees have children to feed and bills to pay. The message (board members) sent was that in their hour of need you do not care about them.
The money is in the budget to pay them until the end of the year. I hope you will reconsider your vote and do what is right.
Many thanks to Inga Hansen and Shaun Filiault, who understood the full implications of the vote.
JEANIE SY
95 Wyman Road
Keene
