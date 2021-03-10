The governor’s moves, through House Bill 20 and Senate Bill 130, to siphon money away from the presently underfunded public schools to support private schools is clearly self-serving and will undermine the ability of public schools to function.
First, we cannot give public funds to religious schools. Second, the N.H. Supreme Court has decided, in the case of funding inadequacy for schools in communities with a low property tax base, that all New Hampshire public school students were entitled to an “adequate education,” and the state should provide it.
Our state government has not yet made any provision for realization of the court’s “adequate education” in the several years since the court’s ruling. Consequently, there are property-poor areas still experiencing the lack of an “adequate” education and, with the effects of the pandemic, their situations may have been aggravated.
Meanwhile, the governor’s proposals, through the bills noted above, do nothing to address the inadequacy, but propose to use the already scarce public funds to cause the matriculation of public school students to private schools.
This is an improper use of public funds and ultimately threatens the existence of our public school system.
Our public school system has been the foundation of our lives. It has produced generations of citizen workers, professionals, public employees and capable trainees for our nation’s armed forces. It has contributed more than its share to the “Greatest Generation.”
The governor appears to be more interested in seeding the growth of his political base than in minding the state’s vital interest in its system of public education and its relation to the general welfare of our people.
Please contact your senators and representatives to stop this destructive course of action.
PETER ESPIEFS
Keene
