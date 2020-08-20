A few weeks ago I had the privilege of attending the N.H. Senate and House Education Committees school reopening presentations.
Representatives from various New Hampshire government education associations (superintendents, employees, special ed., athletics, transportation, school nurses, school boards) gave their input on what they saw as necessary equipment, and modifications to the schools in order to make it safe for the teachers and students in the age of COVID-19.
Some of the absolute requirements were individual desks instead of tables, mandated masks for all, hand washing stations, HVAC, and refitting of the nurse’s station so there would be a separate entrance and exit. The expected cost was mentioned, and it was running into the millions.
We know that the governor has given the different school districts the opportunity to set up their own plan for reopening the schools safely. What I did not hear was a willingness to accept that responsibility to make a plan that would fit the unique needs of each individual district. Instead there was almost a demand for specific guidelines. A quick look at the map should show us that the requirements for opening a school in Manchester will be very different from opening a school in Berlin. Flexibility in planning is paramount.
The school districts do not all have the same risk factors, and should not be required to have the same plan for reopening. School district have long advocated for local control. Now that they have the opportunity they want a top-down mandate.
The elephant in the room was — where is the money coming from to pay for this? An income tax?
While this discussion is going on, our New Hampshire families are hoping that their children can return to school this fall. If the government schools refuse to open, we will see many students going to private schools, public charter schools, parochial schools and home schooling. We have scholarship funds in New Hampshire, and with the Supreme Court decision in Montana, it should be easier for families to send their children to the school of their choice. The future of education in New Hampshire — give parents the right to choose.
RUTH WARD
386 Route 123 South
Stoddard
(This writer, a Republican, represents District 8 in the N.H. Senate.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.