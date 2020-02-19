The Monadnock Regional School Board has been working to identify a long-range solution to meet the needs of our students and communities in the future. For years, the district has taken a “pay-as-you-go” approach to addressing major building needs. But with aging buildings and shifts in population, there were concerns that this approach may not be the best financially or educationally.
Discussions about the configuration of the district go back many years. In recent history, since early 2017, those discussions began to evolve with an eye to identifying feasible options that are best for our communities and our students. In 2017, the board authorized H.L. Turner to conduct facilities assessments of all schools except Mt. Caesar, the purpose of which was to help the board understand the current, short-term and long-term costs of keeping these buildings operational. In 2018, the board’s discussions started to take shape and eventually initiated the process that led to a recently completed feasibility study.
The study presented a total of eight concepts for the board’s consideration. This past December, the board identified Option 5 to explore further. Under Option 5 the district would consolidate four of its existing elementary schools into one northern school and one southern school, by closing Cutler, Troy and Emerson schools. A new (or expanded school, if a suitable site is not able to be identified) would be built for Troy and Emerson students, and Mt. Caesar would be expanded to accommodate Cutler students.
In order to determine if this option has viability and to get in queue for building aid if it again becomes available, the district must have engineering and design documents completed and ready to submit to the state by July 1, 2020. Accordingly, the district has placed warrant Article 3 on the ballot to raise and appropriate the funds necessary to take this next step. The passage of this article would only allow for the engineering and design work to be completed — it would not bind the district to actual construction at this time.
There is still much work to be done, much information to be shared, and much input to be heard before any final plan is brought to the voters for consideration. To learn more about the process, please visit www.mrsd.org/feasibility.
LISA A. WITTE
Superintendent of Schools
Monadnock Regional District
600 Old Homestead Highway
Swanzey
