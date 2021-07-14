Thanks to the leadership of New Hampshire Republicans, children across the state are now able to expand their educational opportunities like never before.
Education freedom accounts provide a way to empower low-income families to acquire the best learning environment for their children. Parents understand a child’s education can’t function effectively as a one-size-fits-all system. It’s important we trust families to explore the best fit for their children, especially those most who are most vulnerable.
Our children truly needed this legislation, and a flashback to 2020 expresses why. When COVID-19 forced schools to take extra measures, teachers’ unions unified against our children’s benefit. Even when science clearly demonstrated the safety of returning to the classroom, teachers still fought for fully remote learning. This push by the teachers’ union caused a slow, if not a standstill in our children’s academic growth, and the children hurt most were in low-income families without alternative options. These children, many whose parents had to work long hours, often didn’t have the luxury of an at-home parent to assist them in assignments or to access the technology required.
These children now have a program that will allow them to overcome these obstacles, and it’s thanks to our Republican leadership and Gov. Chris Sununu. Thank you for choosing our children over the teachers’ unions who were blinded by their own agenda.
KATE DAY
Spofford
