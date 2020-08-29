In the 20 years or so that I have known Joe Schapiro, he has always shown himself to be a hard-working, engaged person who brings his energy and intelligence to the challenge of improving people’s lives. I was very happy to learn that Joe decided to run for a seat in the N.H. House of Representatives two years ago because I was confident that he would work to help us all in New Hampshire. And he has.
Over the past two years, as a member of both the Health and Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committees, Joe has worked to enact property tax relief, establish a more-equitable public-school funding plan, increase access to health care for New Hampshire residents and address the challenge of climate change.
He is working to make New Hampshire a more welcoming place for immigrants seeking a better life and helped secure the repeal of the death penalty.
I look forward to the opportunity to vote for Joe on Sept. 8 so that he can continue his work making life in New Hampshire better for us all. I encourage you to join me.
DAVID PAYSON
65 Colonial Drive
Keene
