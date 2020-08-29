We write to support Joe Schapiro for re-election as Keene’s at–large New Hampshire representative.
With his experience on the N.H. House Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, he has worked diligently on legislation to improve dental services for Medicaid adults, increase access to medically assisted treatment (MAT) for substance-use disorder through telemedicine, and repeal the work requirement for expanded Medicaid.
Joe’s was a clear voice for the successful legislation to repeal the death penalty in New Hampshire. Some of his additional priorities and interests include:
Equitable school funding and property tax relief;
Mitigating global warming;
Increasing access to health care;
Making New Hampshire a welcoming state for newcomers to the U.S.
We know Joe to be a diligent representative. He listens to all sides of an issue with an open mind, asks the hard questions, encourages respectful and informative debate, makes decisions he believes are best for the citizens of New Hampshire, then works tenaciously to bring about necessary change.
Please join us in voting for Joe Schapiro.
JANE and GARY SHAPIRO
140 Peg Shop Road
Keene
