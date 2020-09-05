Joe Schapiro of Keene has served in an at-large seat in the New Hampshire Legislature for the last two years. He is running for re-election in the primary on Sept. 8.
I have known and considered Joe a friend for more than 20 years. I am supporting Joe in the primary because I know him to be a sensitive and mature individual who approaches every issue with care, deliberation and a reliable moral compass. He has been an active member of the Keene community, a social worker in our public schools and raised his children here.
If you are a registered Democrat, the primary matters in determining who will represent Keene in Concord.
Please consider casting your vote for Joe Schapiro.
CAROLYN CRANE
10 Bates St.
Keene
