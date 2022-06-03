We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
Senate Bill 418 does not change absentee ballot procedure
A letter to the editor on May 27 urged the governor to veto SB 418 on the grounds that the bill would make voting by active-duty military personnel impossible. The author clearly had not read the final amended bill that was passed by both the N.H. House and Senate.
I went to the N.H. General Court website and using the bill search function found the text of SB 418. After reading the amended text I could not find any language in the bill that would change the procedures for Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act or Federal Office Only ballot acquisition or counting provisions.
I am a veteran of the U.S. Navy. On my 11 years of active duty, I voted absentee in the town I lived in on my 18th birthday, just prior to entering the service. I have served as an assistant clerk in several Keene elections and understand the procedures used to count the ballots here.
SB 418 only changes the procedures and ballot type for same-day registration at the polls. It creates a class of ballot for people who want to same-day register, but do not have the proper documentation to satisfy New Hampshire law. These ballots will be numbered and hand-counted separately from those of prequalified voters. The voters will have seven days to cure the documentation requirement (prove their eligibility). If cured, the ballot will be included in the official vote tally.
SB418 seems entirely reasonable and prudent and I urge Gov. Sununu to sign the bill.
