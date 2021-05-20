We are finally finding our way out of the dark tunnel of this last year’s pandemic, but I fear that one of the casualties of the pandemic could be New Hampshire’s public schools.
Senate Bill 130, a school voucher bill now being considered in the Legislature, will further deplete our already underfunded public schools; schools which have been hit hard from a decline in enrollment resulting from COVID-19. This bill directs our tax revenue toward tuition vouchers for private schools, religious schools and homeschooling, leaving our public school revenues heavily depleted.
Many families left their public schools to be part of small learning pods or private schools with fewer COVID restrictions. Parents need to be assured that returning to their public schools is a good choice for their children. Public schools must have the enthusiastic support of our legislators who demand safe buildings which are fully staffed and have adequate resources. Without that support, families will not feel comfortable returning to their former public schools, thus per pupil revenues will continue to decline.
The children who remain in the public school system will be left at the end of this downward spiral, trapped in worsening schools and with no financial means to opt out. This situation will further escalate the lack of equity among New Hampshire’s schoolchildren across the state.
If all students have access to excellent educational opportunities through fully funded public education, our state will grow and thrive. Public education is where our tax money should go. By implementing SB 130, we will not be providing quality education for all New Hampshire children, we will be creating a drag on the financial well-being and quality of life in our state.
New Hampshire simply cannot afford SB 130.
LAURIE R. KATZ
Harrisville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.