We often hear about the bad news that happens when our public safety agencies respond to tragic or unsafe incidents. What we sometimes overlook is what didn’t happen.

The recent disastrous house fire on Pearl Street is a prime example. The police and fire services arrived within minutes of receiving the call to a blazing residence. All safety procedures for the residential neighborhood were immediately initiated.

As a result of the knowledge and professionalism of our first responders many disastrous things did not happen. The fire spreading to other structures did not happen. The hospitalization of any affected area residents did not happen. Neighbors affected by toxic air quality did not happen. Hazmat incidents did not happen. Severe or detrimental injuries to responders did not happen.

The next time you speak with a firefighter or police officer, thank them for their proficient skills and dedication which allow for many crucial things to not happen.

PHILIP JONES

Keene

(This writer is a Keene city councilor.)

