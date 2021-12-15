Lebanon has had a mask mandate in place since Sept. 1. If masks work, why are their COVID-19 cases hovering around the same rate as Keene’s, per capita?
According to WMUR’s website as of Dec. 7, Lebanon had 98 cases, which is .0068 percent of its population of 14,272, while Keene had 144 cases, which is .0074 percent of its population of 23,047.
And look at California versus Florida, who handle COVID-19 at opposite ends of the spectrum. A few weeks ago, California cases were almost double that of Florida. They’ve been wearing masks for almost two years now. Where has that gotten them?
Say no to mask mandates. Eat your greens and exercise instead. That will do more good.
GWYNNETH KELLEY
Surry
