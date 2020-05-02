For more than two centuries, the U.S. Postal Service has served the residents of this country with the timely and reliable delivery of the mail.
The current administration has been threatening to privatize our mail system for some time, and the threat grows more imminent due to the failure to include the USPS in the recent COVID-19 relief packages.
Privatization would put one more government service in the hands of corporations, where profitability and stockholder returns trump principles of fair and universal service.
We are well aware of the price we pay in our health care, aviation safety and environmental protection when profit is the principle. The wealth and health gaps in our country are extreme and jeopardize the well-being of many. Cuts to the funding and staffing of the CDC left this country woefully ill-prepared to manage the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuts to the FAA left the safety assessment of the Boeing 737 in the hands of Boeing executives who ignored whistleblowers and rushed into production a flawed design that led to the deaths of more than 600 people.
As we approach a national election that may rely heavily on the mailing of absentee ballots, we depend on the impartial, accountable and reliable mail service that is in place.
Privatization raises the risk of large-scale disenfranchisement. The president has recently said that Republicans would never get elected if all citizens voted. Do we want to rely on a for-profit corporation, which has been given the keys to the ballot boxes by a person on the ballot, to ensure that all ballots are faithfully delivered in a timely manner?
Ask your senators and representatives to make saving the USPS a priority.
SANDY SWINEBURNE
50 Pleasant St.
Marlborough
