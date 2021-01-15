When Duke Ellington was told of Louis Armstrong’s death, he said, “He was born poor, died rich, and never hurt anybody along the way.” I think that’s the most beautiful eulogy I ever heard.
I’m in no danger of dying rich, but I think of it often. I thought of it again when the story came out about Charles Kushner, Jared’s father, who after he was betrayed by his brother-in-law, hired a prostitute to tempt him and filmed the encounter and then gave it to his sister! Who are these people and how can they live with themselves?
In a further irony, Charles Kushner wouldn’t rent an apartment to Louis Armstrong. But I tell you what. Louis had a lot more fun in life.
If being rich means you treat others that way, I’m happy poor. If you want an appreciation of what Louis knew that Kushner didn’t know, listen to Louis sing, “What a Wonderful World.” You’ll get it from Louis more than anything I could write.
JACK COEY
Keene
