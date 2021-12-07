Rep. Matthew Santonastaso certainly does not speak nor represent our interests, as citizens of Harrisville, one of the towns he supposedly represents. He was voted into office to represent Cheshire County District 14, which includes Dublin, Fitzwilliam, Harrisville, Jaffrey, Rindge and Roxbury.
As part of a group of seven Republican state representatives, he seems to be wasting his legislative time on efforts that are not in the best interest of New Hampshire. They are proposing a constitutional amendment that “the state peaceably declares independence from the United States and proceeds as a sovereign nation.”
The Keene Sentinel reports: “Santonastaso participated a series of video chats with Rep. Mike Sylvia of Belmont and others over the summer, in which strategies for furthering the proposal were discussed.” The Sentinel says that Sylvia suggests anti-immigrant sentiment could be used to further the argument for secession and quotes him as saying on Aug. 12: “This is not my feeling, but you know the atmosphere out there is that those dirty Mexicans or Guatemalans or whatever are coming across the border bringing in COVID with them.”
Apparently it is more important to chase political windmills to Mr. Santonastaso than roll up his sleeves and work for the people he said he wanted to represent. I am appalled at the racist language used by his compatriot Sylvia, without statement by Mr. Santonastaso. He appears to agree. I am very concerned for the safety and fair consideration of my fellow New Hampshire neighbors who may not look like Mr. Santonastaso nor share his particular heritage, nor the heritage of the six others he has thrown his hat in with.
How can he fairly represent all in his district? We have no interest in seceding from this great country. We hope he, who apparently has no love nor full comprehension of the democratic experiment that is our United States, will be voted out of our great state government during the next election cycle!
KATHY and DON SCOTT
Harrisville
