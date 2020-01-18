During his closing remarks in Tuesday’s Democratic presidential debate, Bernie Sanders said it was a good debate, but they didn’t ask the big questions.
How does it happen in the richest country in history that half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck, trying to get by on $9 or $10 an hour?
How does it happen that the richest 1 percent owns more wealth than the poorest 92 percent, that a half a million people are sleeping out in the streets tonight and that we are the only major country in the world that doesn’t guarantee health care to all its citizens?
How does it happen that we have a childcare system that is dysfunctional, or that we have a criminal justice system that is broken and racist, and we have an immigration system that needs reform?
This is the moment that we have to think big, not small. This is a time for courage to take on the greed and corruption that everyone knows is out there. This is the time to create a government that works for all of us.
These closing arguments say it all and explain why, after three years of campaigning by 22 Democratic candidates, I am still supporting Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.
Please vote for Bernie Sanders on Feb. 11.
TERRY M. CLARK
14 Barrett Ave.
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is a Keene city councilor and the Cheshire County treasurer.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.