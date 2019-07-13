I’m reading a book titled “Nicholas Nickleby” by Charles Dickens written in 1838.
In it, Dickens describes abused and neglected English school children at the hands of greedy and despicable school masters. Then I turn on the TV and listen to a college professor who’s just visited detention centers for immigrant children in Texas and it’s the same thing: poor nutrition, unsanitary conditions, not enough beds, no adult supervision and emotional and physical abuse.
Sad to say, but human nature has not changed.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.