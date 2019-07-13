I’m reading a book titled “Nicholas Nickleby” by Charles Dickens written in 1838.

In it, Dickens describes abused and neglected English school children at the hands of greedy and despicable school masters. Then I turn on the TV and listen to a college professor who’s just visited detention centers for immigrant children in Texas and it’s the same thing: poor nutrition, unsanitary conditions, not enough beds, no adult supervision and emotional and physical abuse.

Sad to say, but human nature has not changed.

