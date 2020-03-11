On the same day (Feb. 28) as The Sentinel publishes a headline, “Judge orders Keene white nationalist held in jail,” you publish an editorial calling genocide education “well-intentioned but ill-advised.” The editorial compares teaching facts and lessons of the Holocaust and genocides throughout the history of humankind to teaching creationism in Kansas.
Before any hearing and without any testimony having been received by the N.H. Legislature, The Sentinel has opined, without any apparent research into 15 other states that have passed Holocaust and genocide education legislation. The editorial fails to recognize how breakdowns of democratic values and institutions are both foundational to teaching about genocide and part of current New Hampshire curriculum standards.
Current New Hampshire law, under RSA 193-E:2, describes the requirements for an adequate education in New Hampshire. It includes, “Knowledge of civics and government, economics, geography, and history to enable them (students) to participate in the democratic process and to make informed choices as responsible citizens.” I find it embarrassing that our local newspaper didn’t make the connection between Holocaust and genocide education and the requirement of enabling students to better “participate in the democratic process and to make informed choices as responsible citizens.”
Since the establishment of Keene State College’s efforts on Holocaust and genocide studies nearly 40 years ago, The Sentinel and this community have supported the goal “to remember and to teach.” I trust one ill-informed editorial won’t change that.
JAY KAHN
135 Darling Road, Keene
(This writer represents District 10 in the N.H. Senate, and is the prime sponsor of Senate Bill 727.)
(Editor’s note: The editorial in question did not call genocide education ill-advised. In fact, it noted the importance of such teaching. It took issue, rather, with SB 727 and other attempts by politicians to dictate school curricula.)
