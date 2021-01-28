This is in reply to your editorial “Bully pulpit II,” (Jan. 23):
Your statement of why Rep. Rung was removed from her committee is wrong. Rep. Rung was stripped from her committee for fabricating a post to portray Chief Ellis as a “terrorist.” She posted a video of rioters pushing through the barriers in front of the Capitol and commented “Wow. These terrorists need to be locked up. I want to know who is from NH besides the police chief from Troy.”
The chief did not participate in the riot and is not in the video. She also claimed that he went to Washington, D.C., to “violate the U.S. Constitution,” as you say, without evidence. She further, on Jan. 9, explicitly stated that he “participated in the Capitol coup attempt.”
None of this is true. Rep. Rung smeared a public servant without evidence and without regard to the effect on Chief Ellis and his family. It is not the job of New Hampshire state representatives to persecute those we work for, the constituents. It is our job to protect New Hampshire citizens, not place them in danger.
Equating this situation to others is not valid. We are unaware of any other representative spreading dangerous lies while targeting a New Hampshire citizen. Rep. Rung was not singled out. The fact is that no other representative has done what she did. If a similar situation arises, I am sure that Speaker Packard will deal with it as this instance was, regardless of party. If Rep. Rung expressed some regret for her actions, she could probably be reinstated. That has not happened.
Attack politics has been a pattern with House Democrats. I myself had a false hate mailer sent against me by the NHDP some years ago. It was very effective. My wife ended up being the victim of threats and intimidation. To date, no New Hampshire Democrat has expressed remorse. At the state level, when you demonize a candidate or public official, you are attacking your neighbor. “It’s ludicrous. This is distracting from the job we need to do. We need to stop it.”
STEVEN D. SMITH
Deputy Speaker
N.H. House
Charlestown
