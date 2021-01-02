Recently you had a nice article on the Sports page on the Monadnock Rugby Football Club.
They have been helping people in need, stacking wood, cleaning up property, etc. I know they do stacking wood as a couple of weeks ago, 10 of them came to my house and put five to six cords of wood into my woodshed.
They were so nice, friendly and worked very hard. I was thrilled. What a help for me.
Thanks again.
VIRGINIA HOWARD
P.O. Box 161, Sullivan
