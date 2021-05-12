Rosie the Riveter changed women’s rights to the workplace. She is an iconic image representing equal rights and women’s independence.
To take such a prized historical image, representative of a major civil rights movement, and degrade it to a “let’s get vaccinated” recruitment movement is disappointing to see on the front page of the Monadnock Shopper News and in ads for Cheshire Medical Center. Rosie the Riveter is not a stepping stone for a vaccination recruitment movement. The image of Dr. Aalok Khole’s copycat pose might seem lighthearted and cute, but to any woman who continues to fight for equal wages or rights in the workplace, it is offensive and upsetting to see when we have yet to break the glass ceiling in this country.
To truly shed light on the vaccination efforts, there seems to be an abundance of more suitable images to choose from. Instead, this has yet again proved how far behind the times this country is when it comes to women’s rights.
Just a woman hoping for equality in her lifetime.
STACEY EARLEY
Keene
