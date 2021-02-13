No hate — no war — no guns — just a thank-you to the New Hampshire on-call list for vaccine shots.
My wife and I got a call Monday morning saying that there was a spot open to get our first vaccine shot at Owl Stadium in Keene. It was an excellent and easy experience. We drove in — got registered and got our shots.
The volunteers, nurses and National Guard troops were friendly, welcoming, and walked us through the process with a smile. We received a card showing us the next date and time for the second shot. The troops even jumped our car when the battery gave out.
So — roll up your sleeves — get on the on-call list if that works for you and join this call to arms.
JAMES and JUDY DRAPER
Jaffrey
