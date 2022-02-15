On the RNC’s description of Legitimate Political Discourse:

They call it “legitimate political discourse,”

Conducted with guns, sticks and bombs, of course!

All to impress the mindless mob,

That think they are inspired by God

To crush their fellow humans

Who dare to disagree

With their definition of legitimacy.

Weep, poor country, that can no more sound the call

For life, liberty, pursuit of happiness for all.

But instead lets evil flower

By ceding its hard-won power

To politicians selling ignorance, greed and hate

Under the guise of making America great,

While eating away its soul.

Lying and denying is not an adequate foundation

To build a strong, resilient, and just nation.

Creating a more perfect union was our trust.

Wisely recalling that we are not naturally just.

But that we also can learn

To burn

For justice for everyone.

That is legitimate political discourse!

CATHERINE BEHRENS

Keene