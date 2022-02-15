RNC’s 'legitmate political discourse', by Catherine Behrens Feb 15, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On the RNC’s description of Legitimate Political Discourse:They call it “legitimate political discourse,”Conducted with guns, sticks and bombs, of course! All to impress the mindless mob,That think they are inspired by GodTo crush their fellow humansWho dare to disagreeWith their definition of legitimacy.Weep, poor country, that can no more sound the callFor life, liberty, pursuit of happiness for all.But instead lets evil flowerBy ceding its hard-won powerTo politicians selling ignorance, greed and hate Under the guise of making America great,While eating away its soul.Lying and denying is not an adequate foundationTo build a strong, resilient, and just nation.Creating a more perfect union was our trust.Wisely recalling that we are not naturally just.But that we also can learnTo burnFor justice for everyone.That is legitimate political discourse!CATHERINE BEHRENSKeene Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Discourse Politics Rnc Greed Catherine Behrens Politician Bomb Stick Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Keene Sentinel To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accused of firing shots in downtown Keene arrested Sunday, police saidFBI: Up to $10K for information on suspect in bank robberies in region and beyondJaffrey home badly damaged in fire early SaturdayBrian K. FontaineTestimony on request to fire Winchester lieutenant skirts investigation of another officerNew café, ice cream parlor planned in downtown WinchesterWendy SmithWinchester police chief recommends firing another officerPlans underway for first-ever Pride festival in downtown KeeneSullivan couple keeps ice fishing traditions alive with annual kids' derby Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
