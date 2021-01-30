I write on Jan. 20, after popping champagne and hanging our American flag outside for the first time in four years. Now that America’s brief but devastating flirtation with corrupt fascist dictatorship is — at least temporarily — over, it’s time to reflect upon the legacy of Donald John Trump.
Trump’s frenzied rallies, tweet tantrums and criminal acts display his contempt for the Constitution and the rule of law, his bigoted white racism, and his reckless stoking of hatred and violence. He leaves behind a destroyed Cabinet, a trashed Capitol, and a second Civil War. The NRA he loves facilitates mass-murder shootings. He urged armed voter intimidation and physical attacks on peaceful protesters during the 2020 election. We are now living with his catastrophic denial of COVID, which he has labeled a “hoax.”
And now, what I call “the Big Lie,” bigger than all the rest: that Trump won 2020 by a landslide. I think Trump’s and his followers’ minds are warped enough to actually believe that. The “Stop the Steal” mob attack on the Capitol and Congress was inspired by this lie and egged on by Trump’s inflammatory goading, his mob displaying his label on video — I saw a guy dressed in a Trump flag wandering around the Rotunda during the sack. Another graphic video of the torture and attempted murder of a Capitol police officer by crushing him with a smashed door made me sick.
Too many of us believe the Big Lie and want four more years of Trump, citing feats such as tax cuts, regulation rollback, military buildup, Supreme Court conquest and denial of the climate change “hoax.” I would caution these people with the words of 19th-century French Gen. Auguste Ducrot: “A great nation such as ours rises always from her material ruins, but it will never rise from her moral ruins.”
JOHN K. HERPEL
Acworth
