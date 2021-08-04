The Rindge Selectboard and Planning Board continue to insist the ZBA no longer share the Planning Board/Zoning town office because the planning board needs more filing space.
The selectboard has one solution: relocate the ZBA from the easy-access, first-floor office to an already used basement storage area accessed by walking through another often-locked office. The selectboard and planning board define the problem as limited space with only one solution: ZBA relocation.
The ZBA defines the problem(s) in a different way. Since both the planning board and zoning board are essential for a healthy town government, one problem is how to accommodate the need for filing space. The second problem is to re-establish easy citizen access to the ZBA. Currently, the ZBA is not listed on the front door of the town office with other town boards and services, has no phone extension, no designated computer, no contact person listed anywhere and no office hours. Several times the public has received wrong information, costing time and money.
The ZBA solution is equitable and serves the town at no extra cost: Use the current small front entry office that houses maps for the new ZBA office. The ZBA recording secretary says this space could work. Move the map case to the large meeting room’s righthand back corner, which has a table, computer access point and could have a phone extension. With a book case placed to designate the map area and posted hours, this public space can work.
Most importantly, the ZBA solution allows an opportunity for the public to see elected officials work cooperatively for the common good of the public.
At the July 27 ZBA meeting the entire ZBA board gave its consensus to the ideas discussed above.
MARCIA BRECKENRIDGE
Vice chair, ZBA
Rindge
