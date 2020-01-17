The Rindge planning board should represent the people that democratically elected them. This doesn’t seem to be the case. One might argue that builders are in charge.
At the Rindge Planning Board’s public hearing on Jan. 7, our planning board director objected to two citizens’ petitions for the 2020 town warrant. In June 11, 2013, acting as the planning board chair, Kirk Sternersen, stated he was “aware of a strong faction within the town of Rindge who would like to see impact fee rescinded in its entirety.” Impact fees were rescinded by ballot vote in 2017. Now we see the error in the elimination of impact fees. A concerned group proposed two petition warrant articles, to reinstate impact fees and create a growth management ordinance.
The Rindge Master Plan is summarized to preserve small town, rural character rather than uniformly spreading residential, commercial and industrial activity across the entire community. The town is served by private water and sewer. It’s imperative that we preserve these qualities.
We are seeing a new mode of development in our town. Planned Unit Residential Development is an explosive method of building. Our PURD regulations are in direct town conflict with our town zoning. This has been expressed to the planning board by citizens and by a perceptive member of the planning board.
According to the minutes of the May 3, 2016, planning board meeting, member Jason Paolino:
Said our zoning regulations and PURD regulations are completely at odds with each other.
Said the these PURD regulations disgust him and the planning process is a charade.
For a planning board member to describe the process as a charade is a red flag. A neighboring town, Peterborough, is threatening to eliminate its planning board. Sounds like our region is finding the municipal growth process a charade.
At the Jan. 7 meeting, the Rindge Planning Board ruled the petition warrant articles as being incomplete. However, they will appear on the ballot. The petitioners are encouraging the voters to vote for these articles to send a message to our town. Perhaps then it will be incumbent upon the planning board to act.
We must find a way to preserve both our rural nature and our town’s resources.
JUDY UNGER-CLARK
107 Fitzgerald Road
Rindge
