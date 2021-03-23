I served on the N.H. House Labor Committee for on 2010-2014. I remember when “right to work” for less bills that came before the House were soundly beaten by a combination of Democrats and thoughtful Republicans.

With growing inequality on the political agenda this year, I hope the 2021 General Court can follow the wisdom of past legislators with an “inexpedient to legislate” and a negative vote for the small minority who want New Hampshire to be more like Mississippi and Alabama.

CHUCK WEED

Keene