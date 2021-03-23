I served on the N.H. House Labor Committee for on 2010-2014. I remember when “right to work” for less bills that came before the House were soundly beaten by a combination of Democrats and thoughtful Republicans.
With growing inequality on the political agenda this year, I hope the 2021 General Court can follow the wisdom of past legislators with an “inexpedient to legislate” and a negative vote for the small minority who want New Hampshire to be more like Mississippi and Alabama.
CHUCK WEED
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.