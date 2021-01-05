Lexicographers recently announced the addition of a new word to our vocabulary:
Co-vid-iot \n.\: An individual foolish enough to expose themselves to potential risk and selfish and careless enough to threaten others with serious and possibly fatal consequences. e.g. Trump and his MAGA cult members.
As an unabashed news junkie and a passionate patriot, my fervent prayer for 2021 is: “Please God — make them go away!”
Jan. 20 can not come soon enough!
RENE LAMOTHE
480 Marlboro St.
Keene
