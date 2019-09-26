There will be a celebration of the life of Barbara Hull Richardson Sunday, Sept. 29, at 2 p.m. in the Keene Unitarian Church Sanctuary.
Three generations of Barbara’s direct descendants will read from her personal writings to celebrate her life. Refreshments will be provided in the adjoining Parish Hall following the celebration, when we hope a lively sharing of memories and stories will resound. All are welcome.
At the end of the 1950s Barbara served on a “Liberal Religious Education” working group of the Universalist Church of Stamford, Conn. Along with a greater body of writing, she penned an introduction. It seems fitting that one last commentary from a prolific Letters to the Editor contributor could posthumously speak to not only the venue for her life celebration event, but also to her personal beliefs:
The Aims of our Program in Liberal Religious Education
“The Universalist Church School seeks to provide an atmosphere of freedom in which children and teachers join in the search for truth and a greater understanding of themselves and others. We hope our children will learn that religion is not a separate compartment or function of one’s mind or life, but a vital part of everyday existence. We hope to help them develop a sense of responsibility for their own conduct and beliefs, and for helping others. We trust they will develop respect for humanity and reverence for life. Through learning to evaluate other religions and other cultures, our children may learn to understand and accept people who are different. We hope our children will combine reason with a sense of wonder and a feeling of confidence.”
— Barbara Hull Richardson
CHRIS RICHARDSON
27 North Main St., No. 45
White River Junction, Vt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.