It is with great enthusiasm that I encourage all of you to join me in supporting Denise Ricciardi for the state Senate in District 9.
Since I’ve gotten to know Denise, I have been impressed with her leadership, initiative and compassion for those in need in her community. Through her work as vice chair of the Bedford Town Council and in her extensive involvement with other community committees and activities, she has proven to have both the experience and the passion for service that make a great leader.
For example, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit New Hampshire, Denise immediately stepped up and started a community volunteer program called Bedford Cares to pair volunteers with the home-bound who needed aid with groceries and other errands.
I have spent a lot of time working with countless different types of people at the Statehouse and in Congress, and I can tell you that one of the most important characteristics that a legislator can have is a sincere drive to do what is best for his or her district no matter what. Denise has this drive and the motivation to do big things for our community and for New Hampshire.
I know that Denise Ricciardi will do a great job as our state senator, and I hope that you will join me in voting for her on Nov. 3.
CHARLES F. BASS
65 Elm Hill Road
Peterborough
