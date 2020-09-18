The Keene zoning board is set up to protect the property values of current residents. In an attempt to approve a rehab center in the middle of town, the board is proposing changes to the zoning around Prospect Street, completely ignoring this mandate.
While all residential properties in this area need to provide two parking spots per unit, they are willing to waive this because the residents “probably don’t have cars.” But what if they do? We have eight cars on the street? This is an area that is already highly populated, with families right across the street, and next door. There is no way this would increase or protect property values, which is the sole purpose of zoning laws.
I agree it’s important to help those in need. To that end, if we are going to rezone an area, why not vote on a variance for allowing a rehab center in a commercial zone away from children? There is plenty of cheap commercial real estate in Keene that offer a better, safer location for everyone. There is no need to put rehab centers where children live and play.
Those pushing this on the City Council wouldn’t want a rehab facility next door to them. Would Catherine Workman want this facility on Colorado Street? How about Rhett Lamb? Would he want this facility on his street? Or Mike Giacomo; does he want a facility on High Street? There is no way the zoning board or City Council should approve this when there are ways to provide a better outcome for everyone.
MARC CAVALLERO
341 Court St.
Keene
