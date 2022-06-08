We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
“A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Does the rights to bear arms remain if there is an existing “well regulated Militia”? Is a “well regulated Militia” to be formed by those who have the rights to bear arms?
Hasn’t Congress decided that the National Guard is the militia? Hasn’t the security of the United States been repeatedly and successfully defended by the U.S. armed forces? Can the security of a free state, or more importantly its citizens, be insured by the people’s right to bear arms — or can it also be threatened, compromised, even violated because of that right?
I am more concerned about the freedoms, liberties and pursuits of happiness lost by Americans killed because of the current interpretation of this amendment. Besides lives lost, fears of public exposure have increased, school settings are becoming increasingly more militarized. For some, these fears fuel the desire to buy more guns.
This amendment has been addressed by the Supreme Court in 1876, 1886, 1939 and 2008, when the current ruling passed by a 5-4 decision. I think it time for the Supreme Court to revisit the issue.
