Last week, Cheshire TV members were asked to vote on a proposal from the city that would change our bylaws, creating two tiers of membership on the board: “class A,” the city and any other participating municipalities with a controlling majority, and “class B,” giving minority representation to working members. We voted this proposal down and counter-proposed having a 50-50 split on the board where all parties’ interests could be fairly negotiated and protected.
If the City of Keene and Cheshire TV cannot reach a mutually acceptable agreement by the end of this week, our contract with the city will expire, Cheshire TV will no longer exist and current programming will cease.
With this deadline looming, several members of Cheshire TV decided to address the city manager directly. We wrote a letter to Elizabeth Dragon on May 15. We encourage all those who see the enormous value in having a community-run television station in Cheshire County to write to her as soon as possible.
Here is the letter we sent:
Dear Ms. Dragon,
We, the undersigned, have been producing programs at CTV for several years. Gerhard Bedding’s show “The View From Here” is an eclectic mix of topics in politics, science and the arts. Johanna Laurie and Jim Smart cover current events and their history in “The Tip of the Iceberg.”
All of us try to present information and viewpoints infrequently covered by the mainstream media. Being producers at CTV allows us and many others the opportunity to serve and be directly connected to our community. Members of the community have told us they enjoy seeing our shows as much as we enjoy producing them. As active members of CTV, we have witnessed and been involved in CTV’s growing pains. What began as the brainchild of one man, has evolved over 10+ years into a project passionately supported by many talented people.
Personality clashes and differences of opinion were bound to arise, but we now all need to focus on how we can continue to grow and be financially solvent. As a nonprofit, member-run public TV station, CTV should always play a vital role in the future of Keene and the other towns of Cheshire County. The difficult, divisive time we’re going through in this country right now demands a greater vision of unity and purpose from us all. We hope that you see the importance of reconciliation and will join us in this effort.
Sincerely,
JOHANNA LAURIE
GERHARD BEDDING
and JIM SMART
Keene
