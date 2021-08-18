John N. Walter Jr.’s response (“Being vaccinated far safer than not,” Aug. 10) to my Sentinel letter (“Data show increase in vaccination events”) of Aug. 5 does not come anywhere close to addressing or refuting the data I presented. My data on COVID vaccine deaths and injuries was from the CDC VAERS database itself, but Walter’s opening paragraph falsely asserts, by implication, that my data came from “uncensored websites.”
In his second paragraph, Walters again fails to address the CDC VAERS data by claiming, without proof, that my letter is “misleading.” Walter follows his claim with a long and confusing sentence about people who claim most COVID deaths are due to “pre-existing conditions.” Citing a group of people who focus on “pre-existing conditions” does not address the VAERS data in any way.
Walters further distorts my letter by claiming that I implied the Great Barrington Declaration to be “anti-vaccine.” This is not true. I cited the Great Barrington Declaration to illustrate the substantial disagreement that exists between the government’s approach and that of thousands of independent infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists. The declaration expresses “grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies” and states that “We know that all populations will eventually reach herd immunity — i.e. the point at which the rate of new infections is stable — and that this can be assisted by (but is not dependent upon) a vaccine. Our goal should therefore be to minimize mortality and social harm until we reach herd immunity.” See https://gbdeclaration.org.
Walter asserts that “COVID vaccines are safe and effective” but the VAERS data contradicts this. Many specific adverse reactions are heartbreaking and/or horrific, and include young and formerly-healthy children and young adults who died or were severely injured. For example, the July 31 release of the week’s VAERS data for 12- to 17-year-olds showed that there were 16 deaths following COVID vaccination.
As for vaccines in general, it is noteworthy that SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or “crib death”) emerged after a 1960s national immunization campaign for U.S. infants. By 1980, SIDS was the leading cause of mortality of U.S. infants from 28 days to 1 year old. In a new (2021) scientific paper, researcher Neil Z. Miller finds that, out of a total of 2,605 infant deaths reported to VAERS between 1990 and 2019, 58 percent occurred within three days of vaccination, and 78 percent occurred within seven days of vaccination. See www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2214750021001268.
JOHN D. WYNDHAM
Peterborough
