Regarding Paula Duston’s response to my letter “Question everything about the COVID vaccine”:
Respectfully, Ms. Duston didn’t bring one scientific argument against any of the points in my letter.
Duston writes, “There are too many different pieces of factually wrong pieces of information in this letter to describe, but I will simply point out the very first point she made is simply not true. In fact, neither the Pfizer nor the Moderna vaccine protect against mild symptoms. They are both designed to prevent serious illness, as has been repeatedly mentioned in many different sources.”
Yes, and these “many different sources” (What: ABC, CBC, NBC, FOX?) all spew information from those with vested interests in convincing as many people to roll up their sleeves as possible before they have a chance to wake up and smell the sewage.
From the British Medical Journal*, “Will covid-19 vaccines save lives? Current trials aren’t designed to tell us.”
“As phase III trials of covid-19 vaccines reach their target enrollments, officials have been trying to project calm. The US coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci and the Food and Drug Administration leadership have offered public assurances that established procedures will be followed. Only a ‘safe and effective’ vaccine will be approved, they say, and nine vaccine manufacturers issued a rare joint statement pledging not to prematurely seek regulatory review.
“But what will it mean exactly when a vaccine is declared “effective”? To the public this seems fairly obvious. ‘The primary goal of a covid-19 vaccine is to keep people from getting very sick and dying,’ a National Public Radio broadcast said bluntly.
“Peter Hotez, dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, said, ‘Ideally, you want an antiviral vaccine to do two things ... first, reduce the likelihood you will get severely ill and go to the hospital, and two, prevent infection and therefore interrupt disease transmission.’
“Yet the current phase III trials are not actually set up to prove either. None of the trials currently under way are designed to detect a reduction in any serious outcome such as hospital admissions, use of intensive care, or deaths. Nor are the vaccines being studied to determine whether they can interrupt transmission of the virus.”
*BMJ 2020;371:m4037
REBECCA MONTRONE
Keene
