I don’t know about others, but when it comes to being a resident and wanting to vote, I believe the state is right making you have a state driver’s license and registering your vehicle here; especially college students.
And here is why, if they really want to vote, they can use an absentee ballot from the state came from. I did it for years when I was in the Army.
Also do you want some one that is only here, going to school for a semester, to vote on things that will effect your way of living here? I sure don’t.
So I say if you want to vote in New Hampshire, then become a real resident. Get a license and register your car.
I really wonder how many students have voted here and then gone back to their state and voted again.
ROBERT WHEELER
8 Church St.
Spofford
