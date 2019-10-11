I am a concerned citizen who is worried about the future of our nation.
People have been arguing over e-cigarettes for a while now. Some people are saying that they can help us, while others say it’s dangerous. With much research on the topic, I stand against e-cigarettes.
There seems to be a belief that e-cigarettes are better for you due to their lack of tobacco. Indeed, e-cigarettes do not contain tobacco. What people don’t know or forget is e-cigarettes still contain nicotine and several other lethal chemicals. Nicotine is a substance that causes our bodies to release the chemical dopamine. This chemical causes you to feel happy and calm. It’s easy to become addicted to this feeling.
When you vape, you inhale another chemical — diacetyl. This is used in microwave popcorn to produce the buttery flavor you taste. As you inhale this chemical, over time you will develop “popcorn lung.” Popcorn lung happens when your lungs harden, making it impossible for oxygen to enter. Eventually, you’ll suffocate.
There have been claims that vaping can help you quit smoking. E-cigarettes do provide the option to reduce the amount of nicotine you use. You would need to ask someone to keep you accountable. They would have to make sure that you are slowly reducing the amount of nicotine you are using. This is hard to do, and most people become addicted to e-cigarettes
Vaping is a dangerously addictive habit that will harm America. I believe that we should take a stand against it. We may not see the effects today or a year from now. When we do see them, the future generation will wonder why we didn’t stop it.
MADISON MILLER
10 Back Ashuelot Road
Winchester
