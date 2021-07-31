This just in: Boston University and the Vermont state college system to mandate vaccinations for incoming students. It is time for Keene State College to follow their example.
With news of pandemic variants springing forth from the largely unvaccinated developing world, mandating vaccinations must be undertaken.
Keene State has done wonders with its current testing regime, mask rules and social distancing. But we need to carry this good work one step further. Mandate vaccinations.
In 1918, as the great flu pandemic swept the world and visited the Elm City, Keene State, then known as the Keene Normal School, was in the forefront of fighting that virus. A dormitory, the newly constructed Fiske Hall, became an auxiliary hospital.
I ask that the college again step forward and do the right thing, like in 1918.
Respectfully,
STEVE LINDSEY, Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.