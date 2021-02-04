A plea to Republicans: Take back your party. Our threatened democracy needs you.
Trump began lying about our country’s election system — a beacon to the world — when Hillary Clinton won the 2016 popular vote by 2.8 million, then the largest margin ever. Illegal votes all, Trump claimed.
Then, on Jan. 6, based on the even bigger lie of a rigged election that defeated him, plus four years of stoking extremism, Trump launched a mob radicalized by lies to storm the Capital to overturn the 2020 election.
Before launching them, he said “You have to show strength. ... If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore. ... The radical left knows exactly what they are doing. They’re ruthless and it’s time that somebody did something about it. ... When you catch somebody in a fraud, you are allowed to go by very different rules. ...
“I’ll be with you.”
Most thought he was.
He wasn’t. From the White House, at 2:24 p.m., soon after Mike Pence and his family were rushed to safety from the approaching mob, Trump tweeted: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”
Before the tweet, Pence had begun confirmation of the electoral college vote, following his constitutional duty as vice president.
The mob chanted “Hang Mike Pence. Hang Mike Pence.” A hangman’s scaffolding with noose had been erected outside.
The Senate will try Trump for insurrection, for actions to overturn an election that was overseen by a record number of observers because of Trump’s longstanding claims it would be rigged.
Republicans, many of your elected representatives proclaim Joe Biden an illegitimate president, making his job impossible and stoking dangerous radical groups. Let them know they dishonor country and Constitution. Become active in your local Republican group. Take back your party. A plea.
FRANCIE VON MERTENS
Peterborough
