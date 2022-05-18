We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
As a Republican, I can say with confidence that it is past time New Hampshire legalizes recreational marijuana.
As a state, we pride ourselves on small government and individual liberty, yet restrict adult residents’ access to a plant. Weed may be decriminalized in the Granite State, but we’d have even more time and resources to expend on combatting the far more deadly and addictive scourge of heroin and other hard drugs if we were to legalize marijuana outright.
Further, we (rightly) tout the New Hampshire Advantage, yet stand in the way of what has become a multi-million dollar industry in states across the country—including those right next to us.
Legalizing marijuana makes sense for our liberties. It makes sense for our economy and bottom line. And both Republicans and Democrats in Concord should take the opportunity to turn our state green.
