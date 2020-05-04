I have many Republican friends, but I have been a harsh critic of many of Republican policies, such as little support for public financing of elections, or the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, based on the false equation of “free speech = $” and concluding that corporations have the same rights as humans.
More to the point of current political argumentation, leaders of the Republican Party disagree with 90+ percent of physical and environmental scientists about global warming and cutting back CO2 emissions, especially from burning fossil fuels. Except for Mitt Romney, the Republicans in Congress closed their minds and eyes to President Trump’s abuses of power. Republicans seem to have lost their integrity regarding the rule of law and fundamental moral value in their willful blindness about Trump’s treatment of women and his critics. They do not mind the more than 15,000 lies since coming to office (The first article of impeachment against Nixon accused him of “making or causing to be made false or misleading public statements for the purpose of deceiving the people of the United States.”). For a compendium of Trump’s overwhelming dishonesty during the COVID national emergency (at the cost of how many lives?) see Christian Paz’s Atlantic article of April 9, 2020.
There are many more issues which make Trump our most dangerous president in U.S. history, but the 2020 election will really test the mettle of American democracy, and it appears most Republicans are unconcerned about rigged or stolen elections. This starts with partisan gerrymandering, constantly defended by Trump and Republican majorities in the federal Supreme Court, in state legislatures and supreme courts.
They continuously oppose independent redistricting commissions. Throughout the nation, Republicans have filed legislation, and when in majorities have passed, voter repression laws, despite a total lack of evidence of voter fraud.
For this November election, if the COVID pandemic is still the invisible threat that people will fear to sacrifice social distancing in order to turn out at the polls, the Republican Party nationally seems entrenched in their opposition to voting by mail or “no-excuse absentee voting.” If they are successful, it will be the end of democracy, which although never perfect, worked OK until the 2016 election of D.J. Trump.
CHUCK WEED
