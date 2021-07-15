This letter is in response to one in The Sentinel (“GOP budget failed the Granite State”) on July 7 by Amanda Elizabeth Toll, a Democrat who represents Keene in the N.H. House.
She speaks eloquently regarding the failure of the Republicans’ budget for the Granite State. How it completely lacks empathy and offers only right-wing ideology that will cause all kinds of serious problems for the most vulnerable New Hampshire citizens with higher property tax increases and more tax cuts for out of state businesses.
She further states that we must not rest until our budget priorities are grounded in empathy and justice.
To me, this echoes my present sentiments.
Let’s remember this when next we cast our ballots for any state office.
And ... let’s all get out and vote a majority of Democrats in next time to lead New Hampshire. They give us what we need, not what they want.
MARILYN BRITTON
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.