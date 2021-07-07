I told my abortion story on the N.H. House floor on June 24 as I testified against the disastrous state budget that has since been signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu. No one should be required to discuss their personal medical history on the floor of the state Legislature, and yet I chose to do so in an attempt to ask my fellow legislators an important question: Where’s the empathy in this budget?
The answer is clear: There is no empathy in this budget. Instead, it offers only right-wing ideology, property tax increases and more tax cuts for large out-of-state businesses. It will shift cost burdens to towns and cities and will negatively impact all Granite Staters, especially our most vulnerable populations.
In the wake of a year and a half of a global pandemic, white-supremacist violence and political turmoil, Granite Staters are hurting. The GOP response is to tell people they’re on their own.
Sununu’s budget offers no empathy for rape victims, who will now be forced to have an expensive ultrasound before they terminate a nonconsensual pregnancy. No empathy for grieving families, who will be forced to carry fetuses to term even when the fetus will have only a short and painful life outside the womb. No empathy for doctors, who will be forced to choose between jail time and providing needed care for patients. No empathy for communities of color, who are being told that their experiences with white supremacy cannot be discussed in schools or other publicly funded programs. No empathy for low-income families, who will see deep cuts to necessary social services.
Although the budget has passed, our fight is not over. We must not rest until our public policy and budgetary priorities are grounded in empathy, compassion and justice. In our next elections, we must remember that when the stakes were highest, Republicans failed the Granite State.
AMANDA ELIZABETH TOLL
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Keene in the N.H. House.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.