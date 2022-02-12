Below are comments I sent to the N.H. Republican Committee and if you wish, please share.
I am a registered independent who usually votes for Republican candidates and am Republican on conservative issues. I pay attention to New Hampshire issues and politics in our state. I was horrified and shocked in hearing Donald Trump trying to interfere in our gubernatorial primary by insisting the N.H. Republican Convention find someone of prominent stature be chosen as the Republican nominee to run and defeat Gov. Sununu as the representative of the Republican Party for the governorship.
I agree with Sen. McConnell’s comments in reference to the Jan. 6 insurrection led by our former president in, thank God, a failed attempt to overturn a legitimate election by inviting the mob to attack our Senate and House and do them harm. I watched live on TV as Trump incited and directed that mob to attack the Capitol and stated he would lead them; but he did what all cowards do, go hide.
But yet elected Republicans refused to take him to task and are now bowing at his altar and kissing his feet. Appalling. And to add insult to injury, I voted for the man and for a period of time agreed with his policies. I fought for my country and for our Constitution and apparently the Republican Party will fight for neither.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.