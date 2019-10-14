I want to thank you and The Keene Sentinel for writing and publishing the piece “NH’s housing debate” by Sierra Hubbard in the weekend edition (Oct. 5-6).
It’s illuminating, balanced, lively and deeply researched. It addresses a key issue facing many towns in our region — and one of vital importance to your readers.
Along with excellent reporting, you made sense of a potentially bewildering array of local and regional data — then added deeply researched national context — turning dry facts into a fully engaging narrative. (Each time a question so much as popped into this reader’s mind, the next paragraph gracefully answered it.)
Bravo. This is one of the finest pieces of journalism I’ve seen.
In fact, the whole paper usually shines with excellent reporting. I’m a daily New York Times and Guardian online reader, and will soon be a Keene Sentinel mail subscriber.
All best,
EMILY BERNHEIM
526 Black Mountain Road
Brattleboro
