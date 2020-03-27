During these challenging times, it’s comforting to know this is not Keene’s first experience with pandemic flu. David R. Proper powerfully catalogues the experience in his “History of The First Congregational Church in Keene” (The United Church of Christ):
“There seemed to be a splendid beginning, even in the very shadow of war. The Bright Star, however, was sadly dimmed by the widespread epidemic of influenza which affected the whole nation and even closed the doors of the Church for a time. Despite an immediate quarantine imposed in expectation of the epidemic already intense, the disease swept through Keene. As many as 100 cases were reported some weeks; stores closed for lack of clerks, telephone service was affected by want of operators, and within ten days of the outbreak, the City’s schools were closed. Meetings, including church services, were suspended, and to keep the air clean, all bonfires of leaves were forbidden while the public was urged to observe strict sanitation and to stay out of crowds.
“The City hospital quickly filled, and to meet the emergency, a special hospital was set up in Fiske Hall on the campus of Keene Normal School. By October of 1918, the turning point was reached, and although 300 cases of influenza remained in the City, deaths from the illness were less frequent. Saint Bernard’s Church held an open-air mass while other churches resumed their programs and services, and on November 5, the special hospital was closed. During the eleven weeks of the epidemic, there had been thousands of cases reported and 153 deaths in the city.”
In our church’s 282-year history, we’ve endured all manner of challenge. So has our wonderful and resilient city. Keene’s faith communities will rise to the occasion again. As the saying goes, “Today is the yesterday we will remember tomorrow.”
So be well, be kind, be patient, be positive and be of service to others. Let’s pray for one another, our health care workers, our first responders and city officials, and all those doing their very best to keep life “normal” in these incredibly stressful times. Remember, we’ve been here before.
(Note: Though in-person worship is cancelled, live services will continue be broadcast Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. on WKBK Radio (94.1FM, 1290AM and on the station’s website).
Rev. CYNTHIA BAGLEY
23 Central Square
Keene
(This writer is senior minister of The United Church of Christ in Keene.)
