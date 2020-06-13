Because of so many concerning events happening in the last few months, filling out the Census 2020 forms has been overlooked by many of us.
The Census is important because an accurate count of the number of people living in a certain area helps determine many government functions, including schools, roads, hospitals and government representatives.
People who get their mail from a post office box might not have received their form. The League of Women Voters would like to remind people that they can go online to https://my2020census.gov/ and fill out the form without an identification number. They can also fill out the Census by calling 844-330-2020.
Would you like to know how your town is doing? Check out The Monadnock Region Complete Count Committee page on Facebook (www.facebook.com/monadnockcensus) to find out the percentage of people in your town who have responded.
And then, please take 10 minutes, answer 10 simple questions, once every 10 years, and fill out the Census 2020 form. Remind your relatives, neighbors and friends. We’re counting on you! “Count Everybody, because Everybody Counts.”
Sincerely,
CYNTHIA SHONK CADDELL
League of Women Voters
1 Pine St., C-21
Peterborough
