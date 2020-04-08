On this Easter with COVID-19, I reflect on what the Lord Jesus did for mankind.
God’s eternal Word emptied Himself and became man to enter this fallen, darkened world. The light shining in darkness! Mankind had become separated from God.
Pretty obvious isn’t it! Jesus didn’t come to condemn us for our sins, which separated us, but to forgive and save us from what sin produces, which is death. Jesus came to pay the price of death for mankind’s sins and teach the ways of life.
The generations of mankind were in Adam. We were all born into this world where death has been reigning. Death was never intended to be a part of mankind. The resurrection of Jesus the Christ (spirit, soul and body) wasn’t just showing He was God. It was the victory of life over death; a regaining of the authority on earth mankind lost when disobeying God’s one command.
Sin allowed death, in its many forms and ways, to rule over mankind. Jesus became man to regain the authority given the first man before he fell. Jesus showed how much God loves us and what He needed to go through to save us from death’s rule.
Other philosophies, religions, and educational disciplines I’ve studied have death as a part of life. Only in God’s Word have I seen the truth of death being an “enemy.” In seeking answers to the destruction seen in Vietnam, I had a death experience and saw Hell.
God is seeking to save mankind from this eternal separation by providing the one who is His eternal life and nature. The Lord Jesus came and was the sacrificial lamb needed to redeem mankind. He defeated death. For those who have received the gift of God’s eternal life, Jesus (a gift available to all), we have entered a process of helping bring God’s kingdom and reign to earth.
The Lord prayed, “Thy kingdom come thy will be done on earth as it is in heaven.”
Death is being destroyed in the “Government of God” that is manifesting more each day. This virus is one of the forms of death being brought to not, destroyed.
Sincerely,
GARY BEAUCHESNE
95 Colorado St.
Keene
Commented
